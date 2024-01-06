Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 174,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $1,492,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

QuantumScape Trading Down 6.6 %

QS stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the third quarter worth $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 25.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 57,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

