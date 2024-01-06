Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $25,500.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
VeriSign Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VRSN stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
