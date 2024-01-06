Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $25,500.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.67.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

