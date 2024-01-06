Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider John Drayton Wise Sells 20,071 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Drayton Wise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44.

Insmed Stock Up 0.8 %

INSM stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Insmed by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,150,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

