Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Michael Alexander Smith Sells 627 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $18,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Insmed Price Performance
Shares of INSM opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.26.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.
Get Our Latest Research Report on INSM
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
