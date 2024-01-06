Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) VP Philippe Santi Sells 2,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.15 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 71.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

