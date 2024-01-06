Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 58,388 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 397,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,021,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

