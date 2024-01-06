Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.37

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.37 and traded as high as C$22.70. Interfor shares last traded at C$22.52, with a volume of 82,234 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The business had revenue of C$828.10 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,736.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,915 shares of company stock valued at $117,243. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

