International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $159.16. 3,698,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

