International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

