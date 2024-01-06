Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.45.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $74.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,211. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,462. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

