Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.4% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $322.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

