Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $43,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

