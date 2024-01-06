Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.45 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

