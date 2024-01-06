Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ETF Store Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

