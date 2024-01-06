Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 365,058 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 327,645 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $20.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after purchasing an additional 373,982 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

