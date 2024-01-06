Invesco LLC Acquires 96 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Invesco LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in United Rentals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.39. The company had a trading volume of 670,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,383. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.92.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

