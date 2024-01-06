Invesco LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Invesco LLC boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

American Water Works stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.89. The stock had a trading volume of 862,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,693. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.