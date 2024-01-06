Invesco LLC Cuts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total transaction of $6,568,897.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,508,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.97. 164,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,296. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.24. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $317.57.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

