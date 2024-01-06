Invesco LLC Grows Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Invesco LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.71. 1,543,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,309. The firm has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $166.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.98 and a 200 day moving average of $143.98.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

