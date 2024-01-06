Invesco LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Invesco LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.57. 1,760,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,893. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.