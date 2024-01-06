Invesco LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Invesco LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 29.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, reaching $395.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

