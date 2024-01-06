Invesco LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.96. 717,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,454. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.09 and a 200 day moving average of $242.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.90.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

