Invesco LLC Purchases 2,065 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Invesco LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.21. 1,758,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average of $236.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

