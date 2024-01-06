Invesco LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Invesco LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.99. 7,064,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458,404. The company has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

