Invesco LLC Reduces Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Invesco LLC cut its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vicor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vicor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.36. 390,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.49. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $107.84 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Vicor Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.