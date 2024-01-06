Invesco LLC Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Invesco LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. 5,447,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

