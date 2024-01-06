Invesco LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.65.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.59. 868,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average is $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.