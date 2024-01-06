Invesco LLC Sells 69 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Marriott International by 64.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.42. The stock had a trading volume of 997,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.05. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $150.03 and a one year high of $227.18. The firm has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

