Invesco LLC Trims Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -288.87%.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, with a total value of $1,036,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

