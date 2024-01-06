Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,100,000 after buying an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QQQM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.58. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $107.14 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.