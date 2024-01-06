Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 4,406,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,188. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

