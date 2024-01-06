Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Banta Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 27.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.75. 44,742,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.14 and a 200-day moving average of $375.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

