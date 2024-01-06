Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.3% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $396.75. 44,742,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

