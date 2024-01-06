Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.75. 44,742,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day moving average is $375.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

