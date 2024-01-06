Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $396.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,742,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.73.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

