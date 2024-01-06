Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $396.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,742,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,297,528. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $260.34 and a 12-month high of $412.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

