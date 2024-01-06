Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Stock Position Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 860.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYH. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,098,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 883.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 354,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,071.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,521,000 after purchasing an additional 297,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 892.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,216 shares during the period.

RYH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 111,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $248.94 and a 1-year high of $304.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

