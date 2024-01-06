Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,432. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

