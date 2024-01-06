Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,052,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.