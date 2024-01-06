Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 766,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,675. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $54.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

