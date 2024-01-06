Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $479.78

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.78 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 533.80 ($6.80). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 531.80 ($6.77), with a volume of 643,176 shares traded.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 511.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 480.22. The company has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 718.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Investec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,520.55%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

