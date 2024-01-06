IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.95

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01). IOG shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 7,103,820 shares changing hands.

IOG Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56. The firm has a market cap of £4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About IOG

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

