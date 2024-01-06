Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.07.

IONS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IONS opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,855,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after acquiring an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after acquiring an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after acquiring an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.