Iris Acquisition (NASDAQ:IRAA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Iris Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IRAA – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Iris Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRAA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Iris Acquisition Company Profile

Iris Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and changed its name to Iris Acquisition Corp in July 2022.

