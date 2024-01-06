IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 139,453 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 112,101 shares.The stock last traded at $8.24 and had previously closed at $8.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 111.11%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,206,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,155,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 86.3% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 187,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 86,943 shares in the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.