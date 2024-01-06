iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,025. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

