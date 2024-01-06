iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,004,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,857,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,110,586. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

