iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,364. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1769 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

