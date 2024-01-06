iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

