iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Boosted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,868 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 10.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after buying an additional 3,141,257 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $264,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $218,373,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $147,818,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,961,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459,988. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

